State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,839 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of German American Bancorp worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,745 shares of company stock valued at $58,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

See Also

