State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,365 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Timken by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

