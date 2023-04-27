State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.20 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.