State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 432,847 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 81,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.