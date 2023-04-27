Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,459,000 after buying an additional 2,677,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.



