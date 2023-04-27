TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.38

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 26740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.52.

TaskUs last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TaskUs by 395.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

