TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.38

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 26740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
TaskUs Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.52.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TaskUs by 395.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
