Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.69

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.50. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

Telenor ASA Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

