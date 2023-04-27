Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,105 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,894 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,048,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,612,000 after buying an additional 93,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Up 7.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $299.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

