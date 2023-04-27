Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TER opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

