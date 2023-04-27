Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Terex worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $594,339.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,365,700.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

