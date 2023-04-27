TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.50

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 1160595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
Further Reading
