TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.50

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 1160595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading

