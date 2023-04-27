TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.50

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 1160595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

