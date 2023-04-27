The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.49

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.49 and last traded at $99.73, with a volume of 18953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.96.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

