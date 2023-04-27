The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

