Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.10

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.10 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.04). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 31,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Titon alerts:

Titon Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.82. The company has a market cap of £8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.