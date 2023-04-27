TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.10

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 8024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 148,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 303,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

