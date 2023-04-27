Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.31

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 134278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,372,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trupanion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

