TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as high as C$0.76. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 15,939 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$210.47 million, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.