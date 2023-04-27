Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.7 %

UI opened at $231.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

