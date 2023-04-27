United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after buying an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

