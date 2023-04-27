Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

