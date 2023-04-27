Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,840,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.
Vermilion Energy Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
