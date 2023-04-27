Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,840,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

