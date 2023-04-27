VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

VCVOF opened at $5.18 on Thursday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve medium to long-term returns through investment. The company was incorporated on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

