Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 113,007 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.