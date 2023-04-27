Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.57. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 314,685 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDO. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.112648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

