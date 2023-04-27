Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Down 25%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,477,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 602,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Xander Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

