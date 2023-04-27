Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.32, with a volume of 89542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

