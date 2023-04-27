Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,059 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

