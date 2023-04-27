Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,868 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 218,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,647,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

