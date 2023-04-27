Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 953 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

