Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,403 shares of company stock valued at $606,843. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

