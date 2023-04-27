Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

