Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $89.83 on Thursday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

