Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $914,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $211,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

