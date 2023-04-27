Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,223 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HRB opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

