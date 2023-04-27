Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 528 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.99 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

