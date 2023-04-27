Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 594 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Saia were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $248.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.55. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

