Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

IRDM stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.27 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,524.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,771,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

