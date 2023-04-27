Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,345,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.69.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

