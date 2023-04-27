Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,565,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,355,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

Insider Activity

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

