Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,773,000 after buying an additional 144,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

