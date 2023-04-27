Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Primerica by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Primerica by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Primerica by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

