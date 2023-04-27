Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Up 1.3 %

MAT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.