Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOX were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 524.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

