Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $810,000 Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.59 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

