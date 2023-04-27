Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

