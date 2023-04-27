Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Concentrix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,674,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $163.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

