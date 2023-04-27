Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $867,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.