Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 175.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $57.75 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

