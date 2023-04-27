Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,192,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

