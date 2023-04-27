Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 62.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 29.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 146.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Landstar System by 229.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.18.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.